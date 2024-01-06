Dumping ground turned into neighborhood park as part of Haines City revitalization

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Projects are underway to revitalize underserved communities in Haines City, and a new neighborhood park is part of that plan.

Maritza Guzman enjoys taking her grandkids out for some fresh air and exercise, and now she doesn’t have to go far to do it.

“We enjoy this park here, with the bicycles, running, exercise, and the kids enjoy it too,” Guzman said.

Guzman lives a block away from a new community park. Langston Avenue Park is a 4.6-acre nature park located in northwest Haines City.

It features a walking trail and an open field for local youth to engage in various sports.

“We see people just walking in the street, and it’s really bad for them. Now we have trails to walk with,” Guzman said.

The $500,000 project was funded by the Community Redevelopment Agency. It is part of the CRA’s initiative to revitalize the neighborhood.

“This site had been being used for illegal dumping of tires, trash, even at one point we had homeless individuals living on the property,” said Terrell Griffin, Haines City Parks and Recreation Director.

Griffin said prior to this, there were no recreational opportunities for people living in this area.

“So now you have a park that’s in walking distance for many of the neighborhood kids. Now they’re not having to cross highways or travel to Lake Eva or the Oakland area to utilize the playgrounds there,” said Griffin.

A nearby park is something residents said they’ve wanted for many years.

“I go on daily runs; I'll definitely use that as a track. It's pretty nice,” said Demetrius Smith.

A playground and exercise equipment will be added to the park in the future.