Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who struck 2 teen girls in Polk County on Fourth of July

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is looking for the driver of a pickup truck who struck two 14-year-old girls on the Fourth of July.

One of the girls, according to PCSO, was severely injured Sunday evening and passed away Tuesday afternoon. The other girl suffered minor injuries.

The hit-and-run happened on New Tampa Highway (US 92), about a ½-mile east of Clark Road in Lakeland. The two girls were walking westbound on the north shoulder of the road when a white pickup truck struck them from behind.

"The driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on the children, and the truck continued westbound toward Hillsborough County," PCSO said on their Facebook page.

Detectives arrived on the scene and were able to collect evidence, as well as an image of the truck. PCSO said the white Ford-F150 (1997-2003) should have damage to the grill and some other possible front-end damage.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

PCSO is asking the community to help identify the vehicle and driver involved in the crash. To report a tip or information, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

Additionally, those who wish to remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest, can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:



Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

From your cell phone, dial **TIPS