Death investigation in Polk City

POLK COUNTY, Fla -

Man shoots and kills his nephew, injures nephew's wife before killing himself in Polk City. It happened around 8 p.m. at 9511 Evans Road in Polk City.

Deputies say that a man an wife went to diner and returned to the home and got into some kind of argument.

The man's nephew attempted to break up the fight and was shot and killed. The nephew's wife attempted to help her husband and was shot. The man then shot himself.

The woman that was shot is in stable condition at Lakeland Regional Hospital.