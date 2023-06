WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Part of Highway 17 is shut down in Winter Haven on Friday morning after a crash that involved a truck hauling heavy equipment.

The southbound lanes of Highway 17 are shut down at the intersection of Avenue K SW. Police said the northbound lanes are also being impacted.

Police said the crash will impact the area for a while due to the need for a specialized wrecker to remove the equipment and truck.

It's unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.