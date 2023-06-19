Crash ejects 66-year-old driver and passenger in Polk County, killing 1: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and two are injured after a crash in Polk County Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck was traveling north on 1st Street North when it turned left into the path of a sedan traveling south at the intersection of Avenue Q Northwest.

As a result, the sedan struck the pickup truck, causing it to travel to the outside shoulder and overturn. Both the 66-year-old male driver and a 64-year-old female passenger were ejected from the vehicle in the process. Neither were wearing seatbelts, FHP said.

The sedan traveled to the outside shoulder and collided with a building on 118 Avenue Q Northwest.

After being taken to a local hospital, the pickup truck's driver passed away from his injuries. The passenger of the pickup truck was seriously injured.

The 18-year-old driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries. FHP stated that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.