Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Crash ejects 66-year-old driver and passenger in Polk County, killing 1: FHP

Neither the passenger nor driver were wearing a seatbelt
police lights generic
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
police lights generic
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 09:07:49-04

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and two are injured after a crash in Polk County Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck was traveling north on 1st Street North when it turned left into the path of a sedan traveling south at the intersection of Avenue Q Northwest.

As a result, the sedan struck the pickup truck, causing it to travel to the outside shoulder and overturn. Both the 66-year-old male driver and a 64-year-old female passenger were ejected from the vehicle in the process. Neither were wearing seatbelts, FHP said.

The sedan traveled to the outside shoulder and collided with a building on 118 Avenue Q Northwest.

After being taken to a local hospital, the pickup truck's driver passed away from his injuries. The passenger of the pickup truck was seriously injured.

The 18-year-old driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries. FHP stated that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.