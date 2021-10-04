COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Polk County, but the vaccination rate is at its lowest

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — While the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Polk County, so are the number of people getting vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases are down yet another week in Polk County. According to the Florida Department of Health, Polk reported 1,455 new COVID infections last week. That's nearly a 40% drop from the week before, making it the lowest number of new transmissions since mid-July.

“We’re just coming out of a very severe two to 2.5-month surge of coronavirus, probably related to delta variant,” said Dr. Joy Jackson, Director of the Department of Health in Polk County.

The county’s weekly positivity rate also fell to 8.6%. The first time it’s been below the 10% threshold since the week ending July 9.

However, the Director of the Department of Health in Polk County said we are not out of the woods.

“We are still viewed as a high transmission county because we have about 200 cases per 100,000 people over the course of the week,” Jackson said.

And despite the decline in new cases, the number of vaccines administered has hit an all-time low. According to state data, 64% of Polk residents over the age of 12 have received at least one shot.

“Getting children vaccinated is an important part of this. Fortunately, most children themselves are less ill if they contract it. That does not mean a child cannot have a severe disease because they can,” said Jackson.

There are 150 locations in Polk County where you can get vaccinated.