City of Lakeland wants public input on the redesign of Munn Park

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly four years after a Confederate statue was removed from Munn Park, Lakeland officials are ready to discuss what the future holds for the city's “front lawn.”

Munn Park has been in the heart of downtown Lakeland for more than 140 years. Dozens of people pass through the park each day. Charline Fulbright and her bestie come down at least twice a week.

“We’re foodies, so we like to eat, so we’re always down here,” Fulbright said.

Fulbright admits there is not much activity happening in Munn Park during the day.

“Coming down here is just isolated. I feel like just by adding more live entertainment on Sundays; there will be more friends and family that can come out and enjoy Lakeland.”

The removal of a Confederate Soldier Monument in 2019 has left a vacant area in the middle of the park. While Fulbright would like to see the space used for events and concerts, her best friend wants more recreational elements.

"You’ll see people running downtown; they’ll run the lakes. Yeah, I think that some recreational equipment down here would be great,” Opal Phakousonh said.

The City of Lakeland is taking your feedback into consideration as they redesign Munn Park to attract more visitors.

“The true activity is the businesses that are around the park. We want to draw some of that into the park. Also, that creates opportunities for those surrounding businesses because if we bring more people to the park, they’re going to go eat in the restaurants,” said Lakeland City Manager Shawn Sherrouse.

You have a chance to give your input at a public forum, happening Thursday 3 pm -5 pm in the Magnolia Building located at 702 East Orange Street, Lakeland.

“I want the public to enjoy using their front lawn of the downtown Munn Park, the public space. I want them to come back and activate that site. So it’s important for us to hear from them,” Sherrouse said.