City of Lake Wales awarded T-Mobile hometown grant to help with redevelopment projects

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales is one of a few small towns selected to receive funding from a major company for redevelopment.

The City of lake wales has been working to breathe life back into its historic neighborhoods and those efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

“We’re here today to congratulate the City of Lake Wales as they are the recipients of T-Mobile Hometown Grant,” said Jesse Wilson, T-Mobile Central Florida Rural Market Manager.

The City received a $48,623 grant from T-Mobile Thursday, to help with new community development projects. Only 25 small towns, out of 400 applicants, have been awarded the T-Mobile Hometown Grant, an initiative to support the growth of small towns across America.

“It’s really just about helping small towns thrive. It’s not always just about the wireless industry, it is also about investing in our communities that we serve,” Wilson said.

The funds will be used to enhance Downtown Linear Park to create a welcoming public gathering space.

It’s all part of the Lake Wales Connected Plan focused on creating a ‘City in a Garden,’ that connects historic downtown and the northwest neighborhood with a new Park Avenue Connector Trail.

“These areas are going to be connected with new streetscapes, rain gardens. There are going to be two-way cycle tracks and other amenities that are going to make more hospital environment for the City of Lake Wales residents and visitors to commute and shop in,” said Eric Marshall, spokesperson for the City of Lake Wales.

The Community Redevelopment Agency has already expanded affordable housing in the northwest area. Work on the new Park Avenue Connector Trail will begin in April.

“It’s going to be a 3,000 ft. multi-use trail that is going to have street lighting. It's also going to have parallel parking on it and its going to provide a paved path for residents to either rollerblade, bike, or run,” Marshall said.