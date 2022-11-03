Circle B reopens as Polk voters must decide to extend environmental lands referendum

LAKELAND, Fla. — Circle B Bar Reserve, one of the best locations in Central Florida to go birdwatching is back open.

Birdwatcher and photographer Sarah Maliva couldn’t wait to get back on the trails at Circle B Bar Reserve with her husband.

“This is a good time to come out because the migratory birds are here, so we see some that we don’t see on a regular basis and that’s always fun,” said Sarah Maliva, Birdwatcher.

It’s one of their favorite places to enjoy nature when visiting Lakeland from Ft. Myers.

“This is one of the prime areas in this part of the state for birdwatching, nature observing, we see alligators. It’s very scenic and very enjoyable trails. This really is a very special place,” said Bob Maliva from Ft. Myers.

According to Polk County’s Environmental Lands Program, Circle B sees between 4,000 to 6,000 visitors a week.

The property, which is a mix of wetlands and upland areas reopened this week. It was closed to the public due to downed trees and trails underwater from Hurricane Ian. However, Gaye Sharpe the Director of Polk County Parks and Natural said the property did what it was designed to do.

“When it rains the water flows off from the Lakeland area and Auburndale area into Lake Hancock and this is a wetland that we have created through funding, to be able to treat the area before it gets into Lake Hancock,” said Sharpe.

Come Nov. 8, Polk County residents will vote on whether to extend the 0.20 mill ad valorem tax that has allowed the county to buy and preserve environmental lands like Circle B Bar Reserve.

Polk Forever, a political conservation group, said passing the referendum will protect the county's remaining wildlands.

"There are quite a few endangered species in Polk County especially on the Lake Wales Ridge. It's a globally imperil ecosystem. over 85% of it has been converted to agriculture or development over the years," said Marian Ryan, Vice Chair of Polk Forever Political Action Committee.