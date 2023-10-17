Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Celebrate Disney's 100 years with a piece of history at Lakeland Antique Mall

Vendors have deal with Disney to sell ride props, resort furniture, castmember costumes and more
Lakeland Antique Mall Disney
Jillian Ramos
Lakeland Antique Mall Disney
Posted at 5:50 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 05:50:56-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — For about $40,000, you can buy an actual ride car from Space Mountain.

For about $100, you can buy a dresser from a suite in Disney's Boardwalk Resort.

And for about $25, you can buy a Mr. Toad popcorn bucket sold at the Magic Kingdom.

Mickey Mouse gloves Lakeland Antique Mall.PNG

The Lakeland Antique Mall, located at 3530 US Hwy 98 N, is a Disney fan's dream, the perfect place to celebrate the Mouse House's 100th anniversary this week.

Vendors at the Lakeland Antique Mall have a unique relationship with Disney, which allows them to sell authentic ride parts, resort furniture, cast member costumes, and thousands of pieces of history.

"It's overwhelming," store manager Phil Evans said with a laugh. "People come here, and they're just in shock."

There's Imagineering everywhere, from framed $5,000 gloves from an actual Mickey Mouse costume to $8,000 full-size figures that once stood sentinel in Disney Stores.

There are also park pins and small toys for under $10, some even 99 cents.

For more on the Lakeland Antique Mall, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.