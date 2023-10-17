Celebrate Disney's 100 years with a piece of history at Lakeland Antique Mall

LAKELAND, Fla. — For about $40,000, you can buy an actual ride car from Space Mountain.

For about $100, you can buy a dresser from a suite in Disney's Boardwalk Resort.

And for about $25, you can buy a Mr. Toad popcorn bucket sold at the Magic Kingdom.

The Lakeland Antique Mall, located at 3530 US Hwy 98 N, is a Disney fan's dream, the perfect place to celebrate the Mouse House's 100th anniversary this week.

Vendors at the Lakeland Antique Mall have a unique relationship with Disney, which allows them to sell authentic ride parts, resort furniture, cast member costumes, and thousands of pieces of history.

"It's overwhelming," store manager Phil Evans said with a laugh. "People come here, and they're just in shock."

There's Imagineering everywhere, from framed $5,000 gloves from an actual Mickey Mouse costume to $8,000 full-size figures that once stood sentinel in Disney Stores.

There are also park pins and small toys for under $10, some even 99 cents.

