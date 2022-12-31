Big ticket items, huge discounts found at new Lakeland bin store

LAKELAND, Fla. — If you are looking for a good deal, a new store in Polk County is just the place to find it. Bin Hub in North Lakeland is a bargain buyer's best way to spend the day.

“Fun to dig through everything and see what kind of goodies you can find,” Liz Holland said.

Holland came from Tampa on Friday, looking for items of all kinds at a deep discount. The bargain store which opened in early December, offers heavily discounted rates on overstock items from retail giants like Amazon, Target and Kohl's.

“They have such great stuff for such low prices. You’d be surprised at what you find,” said Carmen Acevedo.

Every item in a bin is the same price. The bin prices are highest on Friday at $9. Prices then drop every day until Tuesday, when everything is just $1.

Shoppers said they don’t have to worry about inflation being an issue here.

“With prices raising everywhere and things becoming less affordable, finding a bargain really can stretch a budget,” Holland said.

Some items are still in the box without labels. Customers can see what's inside before they buy, at the box opening station. “A big sign that says box opening station and we will open boxes for you,” said Paul Sagowitz, Co-owner of Bin Hub.

There are bargain hunters who have come every day since the store opened.

“It’s awesome. You can find a lot of cool stuff. A lot of stuff for the kids, so it’s a great place,” said Sam Shake.

When the store is at capacity, eager shoppers wait outside, hoping to snag big ticket items.

“We’re looking to see if we can find a new Keurig and maybe some other electrical things,” Jane Sherepita said.

Bin stores are becoming increasingly popular. Bin Hub co-owner Paul Sagowitz said his store is different because they close for an hour in the afternoon to bring in new inventory. About 30,000 items come through every day.

“Somebody found one of those Christmas Story lamps with the leg with the fish netting, and it was her dad’s favorite movie. Her dad had just passed and she was over the moon, near tears about it. So, it’s a treasure hunt,” Sagowitz said.