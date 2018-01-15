Elderly man on walk with friend beaten, shot and robbed in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. — Police are investigating after an elderly man was beaten, shot and robbed on Monday morning while walking with a friend.

The Bartow Police department received a call at approximately 5:29 a.m. on Monday regarding a shooting in the 1900 block of South Floral Avenue across from the Polk County School Board Main offices.

Officers responded and located a 69-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Police add that the elderly victim had also been severely beaten.

According to police, the victim and his 88-year-old friend were taking their morning walk when a white vehicle pulled alongside them. The suspect vehicle parked in the grass just east of Floral Avenue next to the victims. According to police, three male suspects exited the vehicle and one suspect was armed with a silver semi-auto handgun. The suspect armed with the handgun demanded the victim's property.

The suspects then proceeded to kick and beat the victim and then shot the victim one time in his leg.

The suspects then fled the area in their vehicle.

A cell phone and firearm owned by the victim were stolen from him during the robbery.

The suspects are described as three black males between the ages of 20-30. The vehicle driven by the suspects is described as "a newer white vehicle possibly 4-door," police say.

The Bartow Police Department is requesting assistance from the community with identifying the suspect vehicle or the suspects involved in this robbery and shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact Detective Jason Griffith at 863-534-5042 or you can remain anonymous and contact Heartland Crime stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).