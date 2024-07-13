Bartow leaders seek public input on location of new pool and aquatics program

BARTOW, Fla. — The city pool in Bartow was once a place where kids learned to swim, learn to play together and learned what summer was all about. Now after being shut down for years, the city is about to bring the pool back.

Deanine Mulpagano is the owner of Indigo Moon in downtown Bartow.

“Metaphysical store here in Bartow, we sell crystals and incense and oils and a lot of cool, groovy things. Very hippy here,” said Mulpagano.

While her store front offers adults good vibrations, she said the city needs more activities for kids.

“People are looking for things to do in Bartow and it’s limited if we don't even have a pool for kids in the summer,” Mulpagano said.

The city pool located at Bartow Civic Center was shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19 and has remained closed because of mechanical issues.

“I used to attend meetings at the civic center and I could see all the kids out there playing in the big Olympic size pool and families out there,” Mulpagano said.

After four years, the city is planning to bring back its pool and aquatics program.

“For our families to enjoy, along with providing safety programs, swimming lessons, drowning prevention methods. Also, providing exercise lanes, exercise opportunities, lap swimming stuff of that nature,” said Jason Hargrove, Bartow Parks & Recreation Director.

The City wants your input on two location options for the new aquatics center.

One is at the dilapidated Oaks Building on Wilson Avenue across from City Hall, which would be renovated. Option two is replacing the pool at the civic center.

You can share your thoughts by filling out a public survey.

City leaders say it is not just about keeping kids entertained but also making sure they’re safe.

“Florida has 60 drownings already in 2024. That's something that I want to make sure that, that number stays low here in Bartow,” Hargrove said.

The public survey closes on July 19. More information about the options, as well as a link to the survey is available here.

