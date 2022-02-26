Bartow High School coed cheer team wins 5th national title

BARTWON, Fla. — Known for their stunts and pyramids, the Bartow High School coed cheer team gets more and more creative with their routines every year.

“We always try to look for the new thing that people aren't doing. So, we always to try to do something new that you haven’t seen before,” said Ronzail Walker, Assistant Cheer Coach.

The Yellow Jackets are still on a high after taking home their fifth national championship.

“Oh! It’s amazing, finally got that title. Finally got what we wanted,” said senior Trey Elliott.

It’s yet another trophy to add to their impressive collection. The team also won their ninth state title earlier this month.

“All the work that we put in, it’s just so amazing to have all the hard work get celebrated,” said senior Megan Perez.

Head cheer coach Lori Jolliff said countless hours of practice and discipline have led the Bartow cheer team to this moment.

“This is the avenue to help teach them some character traits. We really want them to be champions in all aspects of life,” Jolliff said.

Their national title did not come without hurdles, the pandemic causing some members to quarantine.

“When you have 23 people on the mat you have to perform as one and when there’s one person missing not everybody can do their job,” said Elliott.

They adapted, adjusted, and applied. As the only high school in Bartow, the coach said this win is not only for the team but for the entire community.

“From birth, you are told you are a champion, and it is expected of you in this town to be great and to excel and to exceed everyone's expectations. This is a very special town,” Jolliff said.

