Baby critically injured, driver in serious condition after crash between bus and car

LAKELAND, Fla. — One person was seriously injured, and a baby is in critical condition after a traffic crash involving a bus and a car, according to the Lakeland Police Department (LPD).

At approximately 6:41 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Kathleen Road for a crash between a Citrus Connection Bus and a 2022 gray Hyundai sedan.

Officers believe the bus attempted to make a left turn from the southbound left turn lane of Kathleen Road while the Hyundai was traveling northbound in the outside lane of the same road.

LPD said that as the bus made the left turn, the front of the Hyundai struck the passenger side while they were at the intersection.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health (LRH) with serious injuries. An 11-month-old baby in the backseat was also taken to LRH in critical condition before being airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

The bus was carrying five passengers. Three of the passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver was uninjured.

The roadway was shut down for approximately four hours due to the crash.