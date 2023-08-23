After 'Pride Month' pushback, Polk County Schools will no longer do any proclamations

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The topic that divided Polk County school board members Tuesday was one that rarely causes a stir.

During a lengthy meeting, board members debated whether Polk County Public Schools should discontinue its normally-perfunctory proclamations, which mark annual occasions like Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and Disability Awareness Month.

Dozens showed up — teachers, students, and community members — to speak for and against the district’s proclamations.

Cesar Ramirez was one of the speakers who implored school board members to continue the tradition.

“I don’t want to be a Hispanic-American anymore. I’m an American. I’m a third-generation American. Father fought in Vietnam. Grandfather fought in World War II,” he said. “These proclamations allow us to represent that history.”

Ramirez and others argued the proclamations are part of education and make all students and staff feel welcome in Polk County schools.

“Representation matters, not just for our students but for our teachers and our staff,” added Stephanie Yocum, the Polk County Education Association president.

Others, however, argued the district has too many proclamations and has become too focused on them over more pressing issues like strengthening academics and improving test scores.

“Why don’t we have a month for math? A month for English? A month for science?” one community member asked board members.

In the meeting, board member Rick Nolte made a similar argument before motioning to discontinue all proclamations.

“Let’s put our children first — their education,” he said.

Anita Carson, however, thinks an ulterior motive led to the push to end proclamations.

The Field and Advocacy Manager with Equality Florida, who lives in Davenport and is a former Polk County teacher, said the district’s proclamations policy was only called into question and deemed “divisive” after some spoke out against proclaiming June as Pride Month.

She sees the effort to do away with all proclamations as a thinly-veiled slight of Polk County’s LGBTQ community.

“The timing makes it really hard for me to believe that this was not done in animus," Carson said.

In the meeting, despite arguments from Carson and others, the board voted 5-to-2 to discontinue issuing proclamations.

Board members like Lori Cunningham assured that the district celebrates diversity with or without proclamations.

“We accept all children because we do,” she said. “We are the public school system.”

She and other board members who voted to end proclamations said they still support recognizing students and teachers of all backgrounds for their individual achievements.

However, board member Lisa Miller — one of the two members who voted against discontinuing proclamations — thinks that practice will cause people to feel left out.