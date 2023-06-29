7-year-old girl killed in Winter Haven crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl was killed on Wednesday morning after a crash in Winter Haven.

The sheriff's office said Stephen Frazier, 44, and Paisley Frazier, both of Winter Haven, were involved in a crash after 7 a.m. on Cypress Gardens Road.

Paisley suffered severe head trauma and died at 8:35 a.m. after she was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said, according to preliminary information, Frazier was driving a red 2010 Chevy Silverado south on Cypress Gardens Road. He was behind an orange 2006 Chevy Cobalt driven by Alexis Stifle, 18, of Winter Haven.

Stifle slowed down to turn left onto Harbor Isle Boulevard. Authorities said Frazier thought Stifle was turning right and began to pass on the left. The front driver's side of the Cobalt crashed into the rear passenger side of the Silverado.

The truck rotated and rolled over, authorities said, which caused the passenger side roof to compress.

Stephen Frazier was not seriously injured in the crash. Stifle was not injured.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information and said the investigation is ongoing.