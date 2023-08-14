4 injured after ambulance crash in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Four people were injured after a Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance crashed in Lakeland Friday night.

Polk County Sheriff's Office said the ambulance was traveling south on South Florida Avenue to respond to a call for service with its lights and sirens on around 11:43 p.m.

An unknown vehicle was then unable to yield to the right due to concrete medians, which caused the ambulance to turn into the middle lane of the road to pass. The ambulance's driver then saw the center concrete median and attempted to maneuver around but ended up striking it with its front left tire, causing the driver to lose control.

The ambulance continued south on South Florida Avenue before striking the right shoulder median with both its right front and rear tires, which redirected the vehicle towards the northbound lanes in a southeast direction.

The ambulance then struck the west wall of a business located at 700 South Florida Avenue.

Polk County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and took the driver and the ambulance's three passengers to Lakeland Regional Health.

The driver and a passenger in the rear seat of the back compartment were treated at the scene for minor injuries. A passenger in the front seat was treated for a minor hand fracture, while a passenger in the front middle seat was treated for fractured ribs and tibia.