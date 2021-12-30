3 tenants, 3 police officers taken to hospital after fire at Lakeland apartments

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department said three tenants and three police officers were taken to the hospital on Thursday after a fire at a Lakeland apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Lakewood Terrace Apartments at 7:30 a.m.

According to the department, fire crews found smoke inside a second-floor apartment but no active fire because it was put out by Lakeland Police Officers before fire crews arrived.

The apartment sustained moderate damage and the three tenants were evacuated, given CPR and taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

Additionally, the fire department said an LPD Lieutenant and two officers were taken to the hospital for monitoring.

The department said 16 LFD units, six Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) units, and multiple LPD units responded to the fire.

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigation with the State Fire Marshal's Office but LFD said it appears unintentional.