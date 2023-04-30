3 people shot in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Auburndale Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting on Saturday night on the 3000 block of Allred Drive at approximately 8:33 p.m.

Three people were shot and sent to the hospital with with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims were two adults and one minor.

APD said the shooting is believed to have been started because of an altercation between several people who have an ongoing feud in the neighborhood, which later escalated into a physical altercation and gunshots.

One of the shooting victims, is believed to be a bystander and not involved in the physical altercation, according to authorities.

According to APD, detectives arrested Xavier Rakim Roberts, 26, and charged him with 3 counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a second degree felony.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department at 863-965-5555 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation. Keep checking back for updates.