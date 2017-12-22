3 arrested for committing lewd acts at local parks in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Three men have been arrested for committing lewd acts at local parks.

After receiving complaints about lewd activity, the PCSO Undercover Vice Unit conducted an undercover operation at Saddle Creek Park and Gator Creek Preserve in unincorporated Polk County. Three suspects were arrested on Thursday.

Kenneth Davis, 75, of Bartow, exposed himself to a male undercover PCSO detective at Saddle Creek Park in Lakeland and solicited the detective to perform a lewd act. He told detectives he's been married for 40 years. Davis was arrested and charged with one count indecent exposure and one count soliciting another to commit lewdness, according to PCSO. He was released from jail after posting $1,000 bond.

Ervin Mulligan, 66, of Lakeland, exposed himself to a male undercover PCSO detective at Gator Creek Preserve in Lakeland and solicited the detective to perform a lewd act. Mulligan told detectives he was arrested at Saddle Creek Park during a similar undercover operation in 2010, PCSO confirmed this information. At that time he was trespassed from all county parks. He also told detectives he's been married for 12 years. He was arrested and charged with one count indecent exposure, one count soliciting another to commit lewdness, and one count trespassing. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Robert Ross, 70, of North Carolina, solicited a male undercover PCSO detective to perform a lewd act and grabbed the detective against the detective's will at Saddle Creek Park in Lakeland. Ross was arrested and charged with one count battery, and one count soliciting another to commit lewdness. He told detectives he's been married for 12 years. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on $750.00 bond.

All three suspects have been banned from all county parks following their arrests.