2 vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Polk County

FHP
Posted at 2:52 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 22:08:51-04

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on US-17 on Wednesday.

FHP said a Kia SUV was traveling westbound on Kokomo Road, west of US-17 when it overtook and collided with the rear of a Chevrolet truck.

The driver of the Kia, a 25-year-old man from Davenport, was taken to a nearby hospital but later died due to his injuries, authorities said.

According to the release, the driver of the Chevrolet, a 43-year-old man from Winter Haven, was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

