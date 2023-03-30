Watch Now
Polk County

2 injured after crashing into power pole in Winter Haven

Posted at 7:40 AM, Mar 30, 2023
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two people were injured early Thursday morning after they crashed into a TECO power pole on Havendale Boulevard in Winter Haven.

Police said it happened in front of Garner Elementary in the eastbound lanes of Havendale before 5 a.m. The crash shut down all eastbound lanes initially; one reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

Police said the two people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate and TECO repairs the pole.

