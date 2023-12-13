2, including 14-year-old, arrested for car theft in separate Polk County cases

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two people, including a fourteen-year-old, were arrested for car theft in separate cases early Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies were following a stolen 2000 Nissan pickup on I-4 east around 1 a.m. Deputies, along with the Florida Highway Patrol and Lake Alfred Police, boxed the Nissan in.

The 14-year-old suspect officials said was driving the truck was then taken into custody and charged with grand theft motor vehicle, no valid Florida driver's license, criminal mischief x2, and fleeing to elude LEO.

Shortly after the first arrest, deputies found another stolen vehicle at a Circle K located at the intersection of Highway 27 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway. The driver, Tamari Lucas, 24, and an unknown passenger allegedly ran from the 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck before Lucas was apprehended by deputies.

Officials said both vehicles were seen driving together east on I-4 and that they believe both suspects committed multiple burglaries using the vehicles in Tampa and Pasco County.