2 dead after 'hostage situation' in Lake Wales, law enforcement says

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Two people are dead after what officials called a hostage situation in Lake Wales Monday morning.

Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez said that around 4 a.m., they received a call about a "domestic disturbance" involving children at a house on Lindsay Place. The caller asked police to help remove the kids from the home.

Chief Velasquez said that once officers arrived, a child ran out and said the suspect, Antonio Oliver, 40, was inside, and they thought they "heard a gun being cocked."

The officers began using their PA system to establish contact with the suspect. Velasquez said that Oliver was asking officers to shoot him but to not shoot into the house.

Velasquez added that this is because Oliver was using the children, which included the suspect's 19-year-old stepson, a 16-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old girl, as "human shields."

Around 7 a.m., a SWAT team made emergency entry after hearing a gunshot and found Oliver dead right behind the front door. While clearing the rest of the house, officers found the suspect's stepson had also passed away in the back bedroom.

Velasquez said that the only gunshot heard by officers was when the suspect took his own life, and they are unsure when the stepson passed away.

Press Conference in Polk County after 2 dead from 'hostage situation' in Lake Wales

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.