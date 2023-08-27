18-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Lakeland, another 18-year-old in critical condition

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old driver and severe injuries to an 18-year-old passenger.

PCSO said the incident happened around 1:29 a.m. at County Road 540A and Quails Ridge Drive.

A resident who heard the crash moments before alerted a passing Polk County Sheriff's deputy en route to another call unrelated to the incident.

According to PCSO, both black 2008 Nissan 350Z occupants were ejected from the car.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Luis Yadiel Nieves Boria of Lakeland, was wearing a seat belt but passed due to his injuries at the scene.

The passenger, 18-year-old Thomas Terry, also from Lakeland, had a broken leg, lacerations, and head trauma.

He was airlifted to a Tampa hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Detectives said that the Nissan had been traveling east on CR-540A at a very high speed. After crossing through the intersection of Scott Lake Road, Boria lost control of the car.

The Nissan began to rotate, left the south side of the road, and struck a large steel utility pole.

Part of the Nissan wrapped around the pole, and other parts of the car were propelled approximately 150 feet from the car.

The eastbound lanes of CR-540A were closed for about five hours after the crash.