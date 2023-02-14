15-year-old girl hit by box truck while walking to school, airlifted in critical condition: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A teenage girl was hit by a box truck on Tuesday near the Davenport School of the Arts in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said that around 6:45 a.m., deputies and a Polk Fire Rescue crew responded to a crash at County Road 547 North and Sophie Lane, just north of the school.

The girl, 15, was walking in a marked crosswalk with other teenagers, crossing east to west on County Road 547, when she was struck. According to a release from Polk County Schools, the group was walking to school.

Northbound traffic on the road was stopped, and there was no traffic in the southbound lane. They also added that there are no lights at this intersection.

PCSO said that the girl was the last person in the group to cross and, while in the crosswalk, was hit by a box truck traveling south.

The girl was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Her parents have been notified. The driver of the box truck stopped and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.