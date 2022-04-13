13 members of Bloods-affiliated Sex Money Murder gang arrested in Florida

13 gang leaders who officials say are part of the Bloods-affiliated Sex Money Murder gang have been arrested in Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say the suspects face a wide array of charges stemming from gang activity that included a complex scheme to deal drugs in state prisons. Charges include racketeering, directing the activities of a criminal gang, witness tampering and conspiracy to commit murder.

“This massive law enforcement operation eliminated the main state leadership of a notorious, nationwide gang operating across Florida," Attorney General Ashley Moody said. "Our law enforcement heroes put in countless hours and risked their own safety to take down gangsters who demonstrated a complete lack of respect for human life. Because of these officers and my Statewide Prosecutors, we are all safer, and their actions will have far-reaching, positive implications on communities across the state.”

“All you need to know about this gang is in its title: Sex Money Murder," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We are not going to put up with these gangs brazenly coordinating and committing crimes in our communities. They are an organized criminal enterprise, ruthlessly focused on violence, theft, fraud and profiting from the human misery and violence of the illegal drug trade. Our message to other gang members in Polk County and throughout Florida: don’t throw your life away on gangs. If you do, and we catch you, you will go to prison for a long, long time.”

According to a multiagency investigation, leadership of the gang organized a scheme to smuggle synthetic cannabinoids into at least three state prisons. Evidence secured during the investigation revealed that members of the gang sprayed the drugs onto pages of the Bible, Qur'an and greetings cards and then mailed them to gang members in the prisons.

During searches at the homes of gang leaders in three counties, police found firearms as well as large quantities of crack, cocaine and cannabis. Several members face charges associated with home invasions. During the investigation, authorities say gang leadership also ordered murder-hits on two former gang members and face charges associated with those crimes.

The following SMM gang members led this criminal gang activity in Florida and face charges connected to those crimes:

These gang leaders were arrested during an operation that officials say resulted in the arrest of more than 40 gang members total.

Detectives served six search warrants throughout the investigation in Lakeland, Winter Haven, Mount Dora, Orlando and Lake City.

Authorities say the total street value of the drugs confiscated is more than $1.5 million. Search warrants turned up: