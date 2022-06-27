1 killed in wrong-way Polk County crash; 1 charged

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 39-year-old man from Polk County is facing a vehicular homicide charge after a fatal wrong-way crash on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said Mark Anthony Poe, of Frostproof, displayed signs of being under the influence when he crashed head-on into another vehicle just around 3:20 a.m. on S.R. 60 in Lake Wales.

Poe was driving a white 2009 Chevy Silverado with three passengers in the truck when he crashed into a white 2017 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 27-year-old woman, authorities said. The driver of the Jetta died at the scene.

Deputies said Poe had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech following the crash. Deputies found an open beer bottle on the rear floorboard of the truck and an open bottle of Fire Whiskey on the grass median just north of the truck, the sheriff's office said.

Poe and his passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The passengers have since been released but Poe is still being treated, according to the sheriff's office.

When Poe is released from the hospital he will be taken to the Polk County Jail. The sheriff's office said additional charges are likely.