1 dead, 2 injured after 3-car crash near Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — One person is dead, and two more are injured after a three-vehicle crash near Lakeland on Thursday.

Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, arrived at the crash on Ewell Road around 4:44 p.m.

Deputies said an investigation revealed that Thomas Holloway, 49, was driving a 2020 Kia Soul west on Ewell Road when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was being driven east by Jose Castro, 53.

The Kia then hit a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Logan Barrand, 26, who was traveling behind the truck. The impact was so intense that it caused the Kia's engine to completely detach.

It is unknown why Holloway crossed over the center line.

First responders found Thomas Holloway, 49, dead in his vehicle when they arrived at the scene. Castro and Barrand were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.