Yellow warning flags raised at Clearwater Beach to warn swimmers of rip currents, rough surf

Yellow warning flags are up at Clearwater Beach to warn swimmers of possible rip currents and rough surf.

The City of Clearwater tweeted that a cold front was creating very windy conditions, prompting them to raise the flags.

A cold front is creating very windy conditions on #ClearwaterBeach. Beach lifeguards with @clearwaterfire have raised yellow flags to warn swimmers of possible rip currents and rough surf. These conditions are expected to last through Saturday, March 20. pic.twitter.com/VuvflOJPmW — City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) March 18, 2021

They say the conditions are expected to last through Saturday.

