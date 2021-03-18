Menu

Yellow warning flags raised at Clearwater Beach to warn swimmers of rip currents, rough surf

Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 18, 2021
Yellow warning flags are up at Clearwater Beach to warn swimmers of possible rip currents and rough surf.

The City of Clearwater tweeted that a cold front was creating very windy conditions, prompting them to raise the flags.

They say the conditions are expected to last through Saturday.

