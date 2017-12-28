Worker pinned and killed at job site in Pinellas Park

12:14 PM, Dec 28, 2017
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man working on a renovation project was killed on the job.

According to Pinellas Park Police, the accident happened at a building located at 6651 102nd Ave. on Thursday morning.

Investigators said it appeared the man was operating a motorized piece of equipment when he became trapped between it and a door frame.

He died at the scene.

Investigators believe his death was accidental in nature.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

