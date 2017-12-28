Worker pinned and killed at job site in Pinellas Park

Fair
HI: 73°
LO: 57°
Man killed in construction accident in Pinellas Park.
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man working on a renovation project was killed on the job.
According to Pinellas Park Police, the accident happened at a building located at 6651 102nd Ave. on Thursday morning.
Investigators said it appeared the man was operating a motorized piece of equipment when he became trapped between it and a door frame.
He died at the scene.
Investigators believe his death was accidental in nature.
The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.