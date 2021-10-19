Women's EmpowHERment Community Center celebrating 1-year anniversary

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A nonprofit in Clearwater is celebrating it's one-year anniversary this month.

The EmpowHERment Community Center aims to help other women, no matter the issue.

The nonprofit provides services, groups, and workshops, like a healing support group or a single mom support group. All are women lifting up other women.

Founder Ambee Stephens started the non-profit after losing her father about four years ago. She went searching for a network of other like-minded women.

"I believe it's important for us to recognize that women need a safe place, especially right now,. You know, there's so much going on in the world. And we are a safe place. It's all-inclusive, diverse and really here for women to have a place they can, you know, connect with each other and inspire one another and have community — to me is so important," explained Stephens. "It helps you to amplify your need and amplify your own heart."

Stephens says there's also the opportunity for other women to volunteer or donate.

"There's always opportunities to teach a resume workshop or just any type of workshops in general. One of the things that we need right now is people to you know, look at grassroots as something bigger than just, you know, a plant. I need people to look at grassroots as something that is going to help a community we're actually doing a lot of work," said Stephens.

So far in 2021, EmpowHERment has served 717 women and families, hosted 180 workshops and special projects, 102 women visited their hygiene pantry and 10 women have graduated from their Entrepreneur Academy.

You can read more about their events, including their one-year anniversary celebration, by clicking here.