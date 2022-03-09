Women-owned businesses work together to launch fashion line

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A new fashion line launches Thursday in Clearwater. It just doesn’t highlight dresses and jewelry, but also women-owned businesses.

It may be the models who are in the spotlight, but behind the scenes, it's business owners like Terri Hall and Kelly Bosetti, who are making this fashion collection possible.

“Women love to work together, women love to help each other out, that’s why I’m so excited about this event,” said Bosetti

Bosetti opened Second Sol Studios, a content creation destination, during the pandemic.

“Owning a business can be very very lonely at times and you need people to turn to,” said Bosetti.

In stepped Hall, of Double Take Marketing & PR. She needed a place to show off her new client, SEE Company.

“Kind of a historic moment to launch the brand and we wanted to celebrate Women’s History Month by working with all these women,” said Hall.

“This was my dream, this is what I envisioned happening, having photographers in here, people being able to model their clothes,” said Bosetti.

While the woman responsible for all the wardrobes, Bev Jennings said her first priorities weren’t fabric or stitching, but diversity and inclusion.

“I’m very proud of all women-owned businesses who continue to pave the way to growth, and pave the way for more employment, and pave the way for more inspiration and innovation,” said Jennings, founder of SEE Company.

Jennings said it all comes back to the name, SEE Company, as in See Everyone Elevate.

“We are coming together and collaborating because we truly want to see everyone elevate and in order for that to happen we all have to work together so I couldn’t be more proud,” said Jennings.

Eighty percent of SEE employees, suppliers and contractors are women, minorities, or part of the LGBTQ community.

“Diversity, equality, inclusion are all important things that we need to make a brand stronger, make a company stronger, and I’m really proud to work with someone like that who really puts that on the forefront of our products,” said Hall.

The official SEE Company fashion launch takes place Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. at Second Sol Studios in Clearwater. For more information click here.

To watch online click here.