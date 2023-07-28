Woman's body recovered from yacht fire in the Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman's body was recovered Friday from the remains of a yacht that caught fire early Wednesday morning in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a positive identification of the body hasn't been made and autopsy results are pending.

Linda Vella, 51, of St. Petersburg was aboard the yacht that caught fire with her husband, Michael Robson, 58, and her son Anthony Vella, 21. The trio was in the Keys for lobster mini-season.

Vella's husband and son were airlifted to a Miami hospital after they escaped the fire. Investigators believe Vella couldn't get out of the boat as the ship burned.

The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal's office and major crimes detectives. Foul play was not believed to be a factor in the fire.