Woman killed in domestic-related shooting in St. Petersburg, police say

Posted at 3:06 PM, May 16, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was killed in a domestic-related shooting in St. Pete, police say.

St. Pete police said around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of 8th Ave S.

A woman was taken to a local hospital and died of her injuries.

A man was taken into custody and is being questioned, police said. A small child, who was in the home during the shooting, was not injured.

Police said this appears to be a domestic-related incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

