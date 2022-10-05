Watch Now
Woman killed after being struck by Jeep while crossing US-19 in Tarpon Springs

Posted at 3:18 PM, Oct 05, 2022
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was killed when she attempted to cross US-19 in a motorized wheelchair on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD).

TSPD stated that the woman attempted to cross in an area that was not designated for crossing around 12:31 p.m. when she was struck by a white Jeep traveling north.

The victim was treated by Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue but was pronounced dead while she was being transported to Advent Health of North Pinellas at 1:03 p.m.

Officials said that they determined the driver of the Jeep was obeying all traffic laws, and there are no criminal charges in the case.

Officials also said that next of kin has not been notified because they have been unable to locate them at this time.

