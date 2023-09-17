Woman charged with DUI manslaughter in fatal crash on I-275 exit ramp in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old woman from St. Petersburg has been charged with DUI manslaughter on Sunday over a crash the day prior that killed one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Sara Elizabeth Murphy was also charged with driving while license suspended, involving death.

FHP responded to a crash early Saturday morning on the southbound lanes of I-275 near the exit ramp to 54th Avenue North.

Around 4:30 a.m., a sedan with two people inside lost control for an "unknown reason," according to authorities.

FHP said Murphy veered off the road and struck a tree along the east shoulder of the ramp.

The passenger, a 48-year-old man from St. Petersburg, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.