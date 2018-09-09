Water samples confirm Red Tide at various beaches across Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla - Pinellas County officials are reporting dead fish floating on shore associated with Red Tide. Pinellas County officials said dead fish had washed ashore in Clearwater Beach and St. Pete Beach north of Redington Beach.

Water samples have confirmed high levels of Red Tide in Madeira Beach.

Pinellas County officials say that clean up activated are ongoing and contractors are working to harvest dead fish floating offshore Clearwater Pass before they come in.

More people and resources will be deployed to the area Sunday-Tuesday to help with clean up.