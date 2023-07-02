Two women hospitalized after crash on U.S. 19; vehicle caught fire

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two women were hospitalized after a Crash on U.S. 19 on Sunday.

The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) and Clearwater Fire & Rescue (CFR) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Drew Street just after four this morning.

According to CPD, two women were transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg after their car slammed into the median, overturned, and then caught fire.

Authorities said speed might be a factor in the crash, but it is not yet confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for details.