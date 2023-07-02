Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Two women hospitalized after crash on U.S. 19; vehicle caught fire

Two women hospitalized after crash on U.S. 19; vehicle caught fire
City of Clearwater
Two women hospitalized after crash on U.S. 19; vehicle caught fire
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 15:22:56-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two women were hospitalized after a Crash on U.S. 19 on Sunday.

The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) and Clearwater Fire & Rescue (CFR) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Drew Street just after four this morning.

According to CPD, two women were transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg after their car slammed into the median, overturned, and then caught fire.

Authorities said speed might be a factor in the crash, but it is not yet confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.