Two dead after serious crash, several children injured in St. Pete

St. Pete Police Department is investigating a crash that left two people dead near the intersection of Tyrone Square Blvd. N and Norfolk St. N.

Just before 1 p.m., a call came in about a vehicle that crashed off of Tyrone Blvd. Multiple victims, several of which were children, were rushed to the hospital, police say.

At this time, two people are confirmed dead, but their ages are unknown at this time.

Traffic homicide detectives are at the scene investigating the crash. Anyone who may have information on this crash is asked to call the SSPD non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.