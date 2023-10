MADEIRA BEAH, Fla. — An event in Madeira Beach, dubbed "Tunes for the Tatas," brought awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness this week.

The event was put together by Carry Reich and Men Wear Pink of Tampa Bay. It spotlighted the importance of breast cancer awareness and raised money.

Reich said when he was 11, his mom passed away from breast cancer. He said he decided to use his musical talents to put the event together.

Click here to see how you can support the American Cancer Society, too.