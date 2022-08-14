Teen shot and killed at a friend's home in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a St. Petersburg home this Saturday evening. St. Pete Police are investigating the incident.

“Right around 4:30, we received a call that someone was injured from a gunshot and when we arrived, we discovered it was a 15-year-old boy and rescue took him to the hospital, however, he didn’t survive his wounds,” said Yolanda Fernandez, spokesperson for the St. Pete Police Department.

This all took place on 12th Avenue South in the Childs Park Neighborhood of St. Petersburg. St. Pete Police told ABC Action News the boy, who was shot and killed, was visiting friends at the time. “So, we are interviewing everybody who was there on site to determine exactly what happened,” said Fernandez.

Investigators are now trying to figure out who the gun belonged to and what led up to this deadly shooting. “How it came to be in the home. Who had it. How the gunshot was fired,” said Fernandez.

St. Pete Police are reminding gun owners to ensure that their guns are locked away and accounted for, especially around children. “Make sure your gun is secured and that it’s not going to fall into the hands of minors and it’s important that you have a gunlock or have it in a safe or have it in a secure location where it’s not just lying about that somebody can pick up and harm themselves,” said Fernandez.

St. Pete Police told us the boy’s family has been notified about what happened. We are not mentioning the boy’s name because ABC Action News does not disclose the names of minors involved in these types of situations out of respect for them and their families. “This is a very unfortunate situation. You have a 15-year-old with his whole life ahead of him, the start of the new school year, and, unfortunately, you know, his life is cut short by a gunshot,” said Fernandez.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.