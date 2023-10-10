Taste of the Beaches comes back to Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’re going to the beach this week, besides your swimsuit and towel, there’s something else you need to bring, and that’s an appetite. It’s Taste of Beaches week all along the coast.

More than 50 restaurants from Tierra Verde to Clearwater are participating in the 13th annual event. It’s become very popular among locals and visitors alike.

“They find it exciting. They create a tour, it goes on for a full week, so you can go one day and do it with a group of friends, or go out the next few days with some family members, or you could even go and sneak away from the office and have lunch,” said Robin Miller, CEO for the Tampa Beaches Chamber of Commerce.

Restaurant owners say it’s a very slow time of year, and they appreciate the boost.

“It's definitely been challenging, to say the least, whether it’s the storm, pandemic, staffing,” said Suzanne Brown, owner of SLYCE.

“It’s great exposure for all of us, and we are small businesses, and so maybe we don’t advertise a whole lot,” said Heidi Butler, owner of The Helm.

Each ticket is $10 dollars and is good for one specialty dish. Every restaurant is creating something unique, in some cases never before seen on their menu.

“Tampabaybeaches.com/taste there is every taste described, the location, a map, and pictures,” said Miller.

Brown said it's nice to remind people they can make more than just pizza, but Butler said it could be that one lobster roll or espresso martini that will keep people coming back again and again.

“To bring this to the beaches and bring people over here that probably wouldn’t be here normally, its a great, great revenue generator for everybody,” said Butler.

“And we do get feedback that they found a hidden gem on the beaches, and they do come back the following year or weekend to experience it,” said Miller.

The best part is a portion of every ticket sold goes back to charity. This year, the recipient is Parc Center for Disabilities.

These restaurants also love supporting one another and can’t wait to try each other's specialty dishes.

“We want our staff to go out as well, right, because they work so hard every day, and this may give them the opportunity to go somewhere where they’ve never been before either,” said Brown. “So every year we purchase several tickets and give them out as prizes or employee incentives.”

For tickets and more information, click here.