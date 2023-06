PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD) arrested and charged Marcus Gerald Britton, 38, with Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Kidnapping, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, in connection to the incident at 1730 S Pinellas Unit J (New Aged Medical Association), on June 19.

According to TSPD, Britton was taken into custody at 6995 66th Street North in Pinellas Park, FL.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.