Tarpon Springs nurse wins amateur pool championship

TARPON SPRINGS — Jeannie Seaver’s nickname on the pool table is the Quiet Storm, but her passion for helping people is as loud as her break.

The Tarpon Springs nurse just won the U.S. Amateur Pool Championship. It was an excellent reason to celebrate following a challenging year at work.

“One of my favorite CNAs passed away from Covid, and he was a really big help to me,” said Seaver. “It was very devastating. I cried for a few weeks every day, not knowing if somebody else was going to go.”

Jeannie had taken a break from pool but decided to bring a table into her garage during the pandemic as a way to find peace.

“Your focus is really on the pool table and nothing else,” said Seaver.

Practicing after her nursing shifts, the 44-year-old decided to enter the U.S. Amateur Pool Championship in March, held at Strokers in Palm Harbor.

She ended up beating out 48 other women from across the country to win the championship.

“Strokers is my home bar, so it was nice having the home support,” said Seaver.

Now back home, that same garage pool table is being used for a different purpose.

She is collecting memorabilia from some of the top pool players in the world to help raise money for a fellow competitor.

“One of my best friends, Jeanette Lee, also known as the Black Widow, and she was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer stage four,” said Seaver.

There will be two benefits for Lee, April 10 at Brewlands in Carrollwood at 10 a.m. and May 8 at Strokers in Palm Harbor.