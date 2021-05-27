Watch
Tarpon Springs events are making a comeback

Jillian Ramos
Posted at 12:28 PM, May 27, 2021
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Events are making a comeback in Tarpon Springs, from downtown to the Sponge Docks.

First Fridays are expected to begin again in July, one month sooner than expected.

The 2nd Saturday Tarpon Springs Market will be June 12, followed by Athens by Night at the Docks.

Tarpon Springs Summer Events

The Tarpon Arts and Culture is also performing and holding events.

The first weekend in June they'll have a performance of Steel Magnolias at the Heritage Museum. Tickets are $20.

The Tarpon Arts also does tours and events at the Safford House Museum.

It sits on the National Register of Historic Places and was once home to the city's original developers, Anson PK Safford.

The house is open Wednesday through Friday from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. and is just $5.

