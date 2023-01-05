Tarpon Springs' Epiphany celebration brings boost to local businesses

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Friday is the big Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs and some local businesses are getting a boost from the visitors.

Not only were the fleets, waters, and divers blessed on Thursday, but so were local businesses.

From tours to shops to restaurants, the historic Sponge Docks District feels the impact of the 20,000-25,000 people coming to Friday's Epiphany.

Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration is a 117-year tradition of one of the biggest Epiphany celebrations in the world.

Many of those people are making their way to local restaurants like Mama’s Greek Cuisine. Owners said they definitely see a boost in business during Epiphany.

"In Greece they celebrate it. The kids, even adults dive for the cross but here in Tarpon, people come from the east coast, the west coast, south, north, everyone comes for the celebration," said Valadou Mastro Vasilis, an employee at Mama's Greek Cuisine.

Everyone, including Rena Vansuch, traveled from Ohio to see the celebration with family.

"It's a really joyous thing to see, and I haven’t seen it since I was a young girl, and my daughter’s never seen it, so it's a way for us to get together and celebrate something nice," said Vansuch.

A nice tradition the Tarpon business owners hope will keep them blessed throughout the year.