Go on a 'taste tour' with Tampa Bay's Taste of the Beaches

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Taste of the Beaches this October. This will be a week-long event where customers can visit a variety of restaurants and try a unique taste.

Locals and visitors purchase their tickets and turn them in at the participating restaurants of their choice in exchange for the restaurant's signature “taste”.

Taste of the Beaches tickets can be redeemed throughout the entire week of Monday, October 4 to Sunday, October 10.

Plan your own “taste tour” with friends and family and enjoy signature dishes from a variety of local restaurants.

Participating restaurants include:

3 Daughters Brewing

82 Degrees Bar & Grill

Broke N Bored Grill

Buoys Waterfront Bar & Grill

Burrito Social

Cabana's Coastal Grill

Castile Restaurant at The Hotel Zamora

CD Roma Restaurant

Chill Restaurant & Bar

Coconut Charlies at Hilton Garden Inn

Crabby Bill's St. Pete Beach

Crabby's on the Pass

DJs Clam Shack Indian Shores

VIBES at FUSION Resort & Marina

Giuseppe's Pizzeria

Island Way Grill

Jake's Coastal Cantina

Kahwa Coffee

Kokomos Bar & Grille at Marriott Sand Key

Kuba en la Playa

Mangos Restaurant & Tiki Bar

Mastry's Brewing Co. and The Kitchen

Original Crabby Bill's

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

Pipo's Cuban Cafe

Rumba Grill

RumFish Grill

Rum Runners at Sirata Beach Resort

Salt Rock Grill

Seabreeze Island Grill

Seaweed Steaks, Seafood & Sushi

Sloppy Joe's on the Beach

Slyce St. Pete Beach

Slyce Madeira Beach

Slyce Indian Rocks Beach

Society Table at The Don Cesar

Stamps at Postcard Inn

The Island Grille & Raw Bar

Twisted Tiki

Vino Simpatico

Vista at the Top at Residence Inn Tierra Verde

Watercolour Grillhouse at Marriott Sand Key

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchased will be donated to Tampa Bay Watch.

Tickets will be sold by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce the cost will be $10 per ticket, each ticket provides one (1) taste per participating restaurant.

For more information, click here.