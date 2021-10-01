Go on a 'taste tour' with Tampa Bay's Taste of the Beaches

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Taste of the Beaches this October. This will be a week-long event where customers can visit a variety of restaurants and try a unique taste.
Locals and visitors purchase their tickets and turn them in at the participating restaurants of their choice in exchange for the restaurant's signature “taste”.
Taste of the Beaches tickets can be redeemed throughout the entire week of Monday, October 4 to Sunday, October 10.
Plan your own “taste tour” with friends and family and enjoy signature dishes from a variety of local restaurants.
Participating restaurants include:
- 3 Daughters Brewing
- 82 Degrees Bar & Grill
- Broke N Bored Grill
- Buoys Waterfront Bar & Grill
- Burrito Social
- Cabana's Coastal Grill
- Castile Restaurant at The Hotel Zamora
- CD Roma Restaurant
- Chill Restaurant & Bar
- Coconut Charlies at Hilton Garden Inn
- Crabby Bill's St. Pete Beach
- Crabby's on the Pass
- DJs Clam Shack Indian Shores
- VIBES at FUSION Resort & Marina
- Giuseppe's Pizzeria
- Island Way Grill
- Jake's Coastal Cantina
- Kahwa Coffee
- Kokomos Bar & Grille at Marriott Sand Key
- Kuba en la Playa
- Mangos Restaurant & Tiki Bar
- Mastry's Brewing Co. and The Kitchen
- Original Crabby Bill's
- Pesky Pelican Brew Pub
- Pipo's Cuban Cafe
- Rumba Grill
- RumFish Grill
- Rum Runners at Sirata Beach Resort
- Salt Rock Grill
- Seabreeze Island Grill
- Seaweed Steaks, Seafood & Sushi
- Sloppy Joe's on the Beach
- Slyce St. Pete Beach
- Slyce Madeira Beach
- Slyce Indian Rocks Beach
- Society Table at The Don Cesar
- Stamps at Postcard Inn
- The Island Grille & Raw Bar
- Twisted Tiki
- Vino Simpatico
- Vista at the Top at Residence Inn Tierra Verde
- Watercolour Grillhouse at Marriott Sand Key
A portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchased will be donated to Tampa Bay Watch.
Tickets will be sold by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce the cost will be $10 per ticket, each ticket provides one (1) taste per participating restaurant.