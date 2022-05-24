Suspicious death under investigation in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs Police are investigating a suspicious death Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to a home on Boyer Street just before 2 a.m. for a welfare check after the victim, a man in his 50s, didn't show up for work.

There are no signs of trauma, police said. Additional details on the manner of death are not being released at this time.

The department said officers are speaking to a person of interest.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.